The Do’s And Dont’s To Help Land A Summer Job

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- The 2017-18 school year is officially over and now that students are out of school, many of them will be looking for summer jobs.

“I hire high school students, college students, I even hire people that aren’t in school,” said Andrew Mock, store manager at Oby’s in Starkville. “Sometimes people fall on some hard times and need a job.”

It’s the beginning of June, and business is steady as usual at Oby’s in Starkville.

“I would like to say Oby’s is always busy because we usually are,” said Mock.

Mock said they’re still seeing a rush of customers coming through the door, and to make matters worse, four of his employees will soon be leaving the restaurant.

“I have four girls that have graduated college and they’ve been with me for about four years apiece, said Mock. “They started as freshman in college, seniors in high school and they’ve stayed on with me.”

However, as that group leaves out, it opens the door for others to come in.

“I am looking for a front of house, back of house, and dishwashers, the whole shebang,” said Mock.

Many high school and college students will look to apply for various jobs this summer while school is out.

Anna Dodd is the co-owner of Express Employment Professionals in Starkville and said so far, they’ve had more than a hundred applicants come by looking for employment.

“It’s a good experience for them because we also try to train them and mentor them,” said Dodd. “We’ve had kids come at 16 and then they stay with us and we get them a permanent job.”

Dodd admits, for many of students coming in, it’ll be their first time going through an interview process, which can often times be intimidating.

However, both Dodd and Mock expressed there are several key factors the young job seekers should keep in mind during the job search to help them leave a lasting impression, and ultimately land the job they’re going after.

“First thing, as hard as it is try not to be nervous,” said Mock. “I do all of the interviews here so my first thing that I want to express to the applicant is don’t be nervous. I’m going to crack jokes. I don’t want you being nervous because if you are nervous then I cannot read you.”

“Dress appropriately, no sagging pants, no hat on sideways, look people in the eye, shake their hands and say Thank You,” said Dodd.

“Have that little bit of professionalism, yes sir, no sir, yes ma’am, no ma’am,” the Oby’s store manager expressed.

“Don’t have your cell phone in your hand while you are talking to someone, just leave it in the car, don’t even bring it in with you,” said Dodd.

“Just be as simple and calm as you can and honest with the interviewer,” said Mock.”Just be yourself

Express Employment and Oby’s in Starkville are both currently taking jobs applications.

If anyone is interested in a job at Oby’s in Starkville, Mock said it’s best to visit the store between 2P.M. – 5 P.M. on Monday through Friday to pick up an application.

If anyone is intersted in a job through Express Employment Professionals, visit https://www.expresspros.com/starkvillems/job-openings.aspx for more information.