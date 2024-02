Double homicide investigation unfolds in Pontotoc County

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A double homicide investigation in Pontotoc County is underway.

The shooting incident took place on Bradley Road Sunday night.

Pontotoc County Coroner Kim Bedford confirmed with WCBI that the shooting victims were a man and a woman.

The identity of the victims or any suspects involved had not been released.

We will keep you up to date as this investigation unfolds.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X