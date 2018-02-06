Double Trouble for Starkville Shooting Suspect

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s a case of double trouble for a Houston man, as he finds himself facing serious charges in 2 jurisdictions.

Starkville Police have charged Jalon Javon Gates with 2 counts of Aggravated Assault. The charges stem from a shooting at the Starkville Sportsplex January 28th that left two people injured.

Gates’ bond is set at $100,000.00, but he’s currently sitting in the Prentiss County Jail charged with 2 counts of Armed Robbery and 2 Counts of Kidnapping in connection with a robbery February 1st at the College View Apartments in Booneville. His bond in that case is set at $250,000.00.