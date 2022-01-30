Doug Novak gives Jessika Carter status update

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI ) — Depth has been a problem for Mississippi State women’s basketball throughout the 2021-2022 season.

There’s no denying that the departure of forward Rickea Jackson only made depth even more complicated for the Bulldogs. However, a familiar face showed itself on MSU’s bench during the Bulldogs match-up against Missouri on Thursday — forward/center Jessika Carter.

Carter had been missing from game action this season following an arrest along with mental health struggles. Carter didn’t record any minutes against the Tigers. Yet, Mississippi State interim head women’s basketball coach Doug Novak gave an update on her status with the team.

“She’s been working out with us,” Novak said. “She’s been doing individual workouts. She’s enrolled in school. She’s been doing a fantastic job. Right now, she’s with the team but we don’t have her practicing with the team right now but she’ll watch film with us…the dangerous thing is having her around the team and having her close to that bench. I’m looking down that bench and I see her and it’ll be for next year but man, do I want to put her in there right now.”

Carter is expected to be fully available for Mississippi State during the 2022-2023 season.