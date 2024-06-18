‘Downtown Beautification Kickoff’ begins in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A makeover project is officially underway in downtown Columbus.

Columbus Main Street held a “Downtown Beautification Kickoff” at Leadership Plaza.

The project will include three areas of revitalization work. One is a mural on the corner of 5th and College Streets.

Secondly, a new marketing campaign will be launched to help promote downtown.

The third area will be Leadership Plaza itself which will see a new gazebo and include the installation of a new sidewalk, improved lighting, and shubberies.

“We see families down here all the time, day and night, taking pictures, people take wedding pictures, people get married here at the Plaza, prom pictures, all kinds of uses for it. And we just think it will enhance the area and make it hopefully draw people more people down. We want to make a place for people to feel comfortable, calm, and relaxed. Just sit and watch the view downtown do it or shopping. Just come and enjoy,” said Executive Director of Main Street Columbus Barbara Bigelow.

The revitalization project is being paid for with ARPA funds provided by the state legislature.

