Downtown Columbus’ occupancy rate increases

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – 96% of Downtown Columbus is full.

Barbara Bigelow, the executive director for Main Street Columbus said almost all of the vacant buildings have been filled.

“I like to think that our downtown is very vibrant, very active and it keeps our community the same,” said Bigelow.

Bigelow said growth downtown also affects the economy of the rest of the city.

“68 cents of every dollar that you spend with a local merchant stays within our community, in the way of taxes and other things, so it’s very important to shop local for that respect,” said Bigelow.

Emily Liner is the owner of Friendly City Books on Main Street.

The bookstore opened in November 2020 and has recently expanded.

“There’s so much to do, so many places to go and shop and eat. And I knew that if I opened a business in Columbus, that I really wanted it to be here where there’s still small town feel, where it’s very walkable and very neighborly,” said Liner.

Jordyn Gill, a Tupelo Native, chose Downtown for her shop, Cobalt’s Boutique.

Gill said she wanted to be near other businesses.

“There’s tons of great businesses. And us being right across from Huck’s has been such a blessing. They bring so much to downtown. Being next to The Bride & Groom. And then other boutiques around. It’s just been a really good place for it to be a one place shop for people,” said Gill.

Both stores said they appreciate the support of the community

Bigelow also said events like Market Street Festival, bring over 7 million dollars in just one weekend, boosting the city’s economy.

Friendly City Books will have a grand opening for their new location on Main Street on Saturday at 10 am.

