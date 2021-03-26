Downtown Columbus prepares for spring open house

By
Aundrea Self
-
0
1

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Businesses in downtown Columbus want to help you get your home and wardrobe ready for the season.

The annual “Downtown Columbus Open House” kicked off today and runs thru tomorrow.

Merchants are offering special deals on everything from clothing to jewelry to products for your home. Plus many will have promotions and door prizes.

And restaurants hope you’ll stop in for lunch and dinner.

“There are so many things that we love about downtown and this is our chance to show it off to you in a great safe environment for families to come down and enjoy some wonderful shopping and food and all our great restaurants,” said Gail Stevens, Park Place Boutique and Salon.

A special shopper will be downtown Saturday. Be on the lookout for the Easter Bunny to get some sweet treats.

Aundrea Self
