Downtown Houston Getting Facelift

HOUSTON, Miss. (WCBI)- A project that is expected to be a boost to downtown Houston is underway.

New sidewalks are being built for the North, West and East parts of the downtown square.

The project has been in the planning stages for years and recently funding was available through the city’s tourism tax, that has been in place for two years.

Mayor Stacey Parker says it’s all about making the square more attractive for locals, visitors and businesses.

“We are trying to fill the buildings we have, the ones vacant or already there, sustain those, and trying to give them an avenue, and understanding we are trying to make things better, beautiful and most importantly, economic development side, when you see this on the news, or see what we put out there on Facebook, what the city of Houston is trying to do , we’re doing it ourselves and we will make a difference,” said Mayor Parker.

The budget for the project is about $600,000.

That project will also include new lighting around the square.