Downtown Starkville businesses gear up for Bulldog Bash

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Downtown Starkville is gearing up for Bulldog Bash, and this year, there is a lot to look forward to.

With all the excitement that comes with the artists in town, local businesses take advantage of the nearly 35,000 people visiting Maroon Market.

Starkville’s Main Street Director, Paige Watson, said it’s invaluable to be able to say Starkville is home to the largest free outdoor concert in the state.

“The so many thousands of people coming to your downtown area, we’re just able to put our best foot forward, and it creates so much exposure for so many people who are here for the event,” Watson said.

Watson said they have been working with businesses, university staff, and students to get Bulldog Bash rolling.

Director of Retail Operations for Mississippi eyewear Tabitha Stewart said the event encourages people to shop locally.

“On that day, the streets are closed. There’s something going on the whole time,” Stewart said. “There are all different demographics for all people. There are kids that are in town for the fun zone. There’s something here for everyone. So, it brings in a big diverse group of people.”

Even if the sales don’t skyrocket Friday, Josh Herrington of Dunkington Art and Jewelry said they are taking a different approach for that this year.

“Local businesses are the backbone of your areas, your cities, your towns, your downtowns,” Herrington said. “Even if we don’t do very good the sales day, we’re looking at it as exposure. That’s 30,000 people that will see our name, see our brand, and maybe come back later once the streets are cleaned out and we are ready to open for everybody.”

Watson said this has been one of the best years as far as getting the community involved.

“This event is huge,” Watson said. “We love it being downtown. And we’re just really looking forward to it and we’re appreciative of all the hard work it takes to put this together.”

Maroon Market will open at 3:30 p.m. and the concert will start at 7:15. Jason Derulo is set to take the stage at 9:30.

