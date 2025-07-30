Downtown Starkville businesses hosted at mass clearance sale

Starkville Main Street Association hosted the event to give retailers a chance to clear their Summer stock in time for the Fall.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – With this week’s high temperatures, it may seem like Fall is a long way off, but area retailers are already gearing up for the season and closing out their Summer stock.

That’s where Starkville’s second “Shop Local Warehouse Sale” comes in.

The event gives downtown businesses a chance to sell their goods at discounted rates- all in one place.

Alaina Prentice is the owner of Merle Norman & Luna Bella in Starkville.

A legacy Main Street shop that’s been around since the 40s.

Her business has seen the city change over the years, but one thing that hasn’t changed is the community’s support.

“Being on Main Street, we are the heartbeat of Starkville,” Prentice said. “You know, everything goes through Main Street, everything goes through downtown.”

One shopper Karyn Brown said these businesses make Starkville special.

“We want to support small businesses in Starkville,” Brown said. “It’s one of the great things about living in a small town. And this is a way to do some Christmas shopping in July.”

Another shopper Amy Fountain said they give back to the community as well.

“These are the stores that support our kids schools and our little league,” Fountain said.

Paige Watson, the Starkville Partnership Director of Main Street, said because of this community support, it’s important to go to small businesses first.

“It’s so important to, in turn, look local first and think about supporting our small businesses in town,” Watson said.

The Starkville Main Street Association hosted its second “Shop Local Warehouse Sale” to give downtown businesses a chance to close out their Summer inventory and make room for Fall fashions.

This sale couldn’t have come at a better time with Starkville’s revitalization project hampering downtown accessibility.

Prentice said the trouble will all be worth it in the end.

“It has, you know, been a hindrance just a little bit,” Prentice said. “But the outcome is going to be wonderful. It’s going to be so beautiful.”

Watson said it’s exciting seeing the trajectory of Starkville.

“I think we’re really kind of coming alive,” Watson said. “We always have been. But with just the project, and everything going on really in the city right now, there’s so much momentum. So I think it’s just kind of only onward and upward from here.”

Prentice said even though she and other retailers seem blocked off, they are still open for business.

“Yes, there’s a fence up,” Prentice said. “But you can still get to us. I encourage everyone to still come behind the fence and shop with us.”

The “Shop Local Warehouse Sale” will also be open tomorrow from 10 am until 6 pm at the State Theater.

