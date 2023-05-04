Dozens gather at Lowndes County Courthouse for ‘National Day of Prayer’

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Dozens gathered on the front lawn of the Lowndes County Courthouse for music and prayers.

The Christian Community in Prayer hosted the annual “National Day of Prayer” event at noon.

The local clergy and community members prayed for different areas of focus including churches, families, government, schools, military, and the media.

Students from Columbus High School and Happy Start Christian Academy participated in the service.

