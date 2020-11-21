Dozens gather for a gospel concert in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- It was a night for worship in the park.

Nashville Contemporary Christian Artist Jaime Jamgochian highlighted the event at Tupelo’s Fair Park.

Jamgochian sang popular praise and worship songs with the goal of uplifting those who are dealing with the coronavirus and the uncertainty right now.

Event organizer Cory Lee of Mooreville thought it was an appropriate time for such an event.

“We see all the things that are going on in the world right now. I really wanted to bring the body of Christ together and just all together in unity simply worship. I truly believe that God’s doing something incredible in the world right now. I truly believe he’s something incredible in our city. We just wanted to come together and praise and worship him,” said Lee.

Lee is hoping to plan more events like this in the future.