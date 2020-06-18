Dozens gather outside Lowndes County Courthouse calling for Sanders resignation

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) — Dozens gathered outside Lowndes County Courthouse Wednesday morning calling for the resignation of Lowndes County Board of Supervisors President Harry Sanders.

Chants of “Harry Sanders must go” echoed through the streets, hoping Sanders steps down from his elected position.

April Clayton said Sanders comments do not represent the city of Columbus.

“The fact that he does not represent Columbus in any way shape or form,” said Clayton. “What he said about the African-American community was ignorant and inappropriate.”

Many people believe Sanders comments are tone deaf and could not come at a worse time.

And to Zab Wiggins enough is enough.

“I just think it is important that as a white person I show that Harry Sanders does not speak for all of us,” said Wiggins. “We need to show support for black and brown people in our city and our country and tell them that they are not alone in this fight. And that we can use our privilege as white people to amplify their voices.”

Wiggins also wants people nationwide to know Sanders comments doesn’t reflect the state of Mississippi.

“Mississippi is not as backwards as everyone wants to think,” said Wiggins. “You know there are plenty of young people who disagree with Harry Sanders’ grossly telling of history because that is not historically accurate.”

Cataurus Shields says he is happy the crowd is diverse.

“I believe that it is great that we had a whole multitude of races not just black white but all people to come together,” said Shields. “And that’s what we have to do as a community come together to lift not just black people but the whole community up. We are brotherhood and we are family you have to lift each other up.”