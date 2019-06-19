Dozens of farmworkers in Calif. vineyard exposed to pesticide
Three brought to hospital; they were all near field that was being sprayed when wind shifted
23M ago
Transcript: Anna Fifield on “Intelligence Matters”
Washington Post journalist and author Anna Fifield has a new book on Kim Jong-Un’s surprising rise to power
36M ago
Kim Jong-un’s surprising rise to power: Author Anna Fifield
“On his eighth birthday, he was presented with a general’s uniform, complete with gold buttons and epaulets,” Fifield told Michael Morell, on this week’s episode of “Intelligence Matters”
38M ago
Meeting over cops’ confrontation with black couple gets heated
Phoenix mayor and police chief booed, hear calls for officers’ firing in wake of video showing cops pointing guns, shouting after girl’s shoplifting
1H ago
Chaos at Honolulu airport after false report of shooter
The terminal was evacuated, leading to flight delays as passengers were forced to go through security checkpoints again
6H ago