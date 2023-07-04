Dozens rally together to show support for car wreck victim

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Dozens of people rallied together to show their support for a car accident victim that remains in critical condition.

23-year-old Summer Ethridge was airlifted to the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo Friday morning after a car wreck at a dangerous intersection in West Point.

Friends and family gathered at the Tupelo hospital and her hometown of Collinsville to show their support and pray.

Ethridge has been sedated for the past few days due to multiple brain bleeds and doctors started the steps to wake her up.

She remains in critical condition

For 24/7 news and updates follow us on Facebook and Twitter