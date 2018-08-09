Dozens Of Voters Come Out To Hear From Candidate Running For Chancery Court Judge

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Statewide elections are less than three months away.

However, on Thursday night, residents in Starkville had a chance to interact with one of the candidates vying for their vote.

Paula Drungole-Ellis is running for Chancery Court Judge for the 14th Judicial District, Place 3.

Dozens poured into the Starkville Sportsplex to meet and hear from the candidate as she laid out her blueprint.

Ellis will be running against Starkville Alderman Roy Perkins for the seat.

The election is November 6th.