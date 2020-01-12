Dozens of West Point residents gather for prison reform rally

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Dozens gathered at Zuber Park in West Point Sunday afternoon for an MDOC Rally.

The rally focused on prison reform with many of the guest speakers discussing poor living conditions among state prisons, like Parchman.

- Advertisement -

Many in attendance have friends or family members who are currently in prison or have spent time there in the past.

Ward Five Selectman Jasper Pittman said change starts with voting.

“You know, I hope these people, wherever they’re from, get locally involved in their community meetings, board meetings, supervisor meetings… Hopefully, it doesn’t just stop right here, they’ll go a little further with it…”Our ancestors died for the right to vote, and for you not to go vote and express what you feel, you’re wrong for that,” said Pittman.

Other guest speakers included District Attorney Scott Colom and Representative Cheikh Taylor.