Dr. Dan Edney to become new state health officer

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi State Board of Health appoints a new state health officer.

Dr. Dan Edney will take over the role on August first.

He is currently the Deputy State Health Officer at the Mississippi State Department of Health.

Edney joined the agency in 2021. The doctor has had a private practice in Vicksburg since 1991.

Dr. Thomas Dobbs is resigning as state health office at the end of July.