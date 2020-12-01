Dr. Dobbs advises to avoid all social gatherings during the holidays

JACKSON, MISS. (WCBI) – Mississippi’s leading health advocate, Dr. Thomas Dobbs, says hospital beds are full across the state – especially those in critical care areas.

During a news conference this morning, Dr. Dobbs reported 12 major hospitals in Mississippi to have zero ICU beds.

Dobbs, the director of the state Health Department, had cautioned Mississippians about a potential surge in Covid 19 cases following Thanksgiving gatherings with extended family

Now he says to avoid all social gatherings.

“We’re very concerned after the Thanksgiving holiday that we’re seeing transmissions from kids into older adults and then also their parents and grandparents,” said Dr. Dobbs. “And I’ll tell you numerous times this past week when I’ve personally diagnosed or tested somebody for coronavirus, they got it from their children or they got it from their grandchildren who were asymptomatic. So this is a phenomenon that really concerns us going into post-Thanksgiving.”

Dr. Dobbs also cautioned Mississippians against large gathers during the holiday season…including church services and dinner parties.