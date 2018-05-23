Dr. Hickman’s appeal to CMSD: Denied

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Former Columbus Schools Superintendent, Dr. Philip Hickman won’t be taking his hearing, on being wrongfully terminated, to court.

The decision was made in a special called meeting Wednesday by the very board that hired him.

You may remember the two days we spent covering Dr. Hickman’s hearing back in March, and Wednesday the decision was made.

At Wednesday’s meeting, both sides presented final statements, recapping on the evidence presented at the March hearing.

After coming out of executive session, the board’s decision did not waver from its original.

“The board decided in a 5-0 vote that the evidence presented at the appeal hearing was credible and substantial to uphold the board’s decision for termination,” said CMSD Board President, Jason Spears. “I think the school district will continue to go on and continue to succeed at the levels we know it can succeed at.”