Dr. Thomas Dobbs first Mississippian to get COVID-19 vaccine

Mississippi’s top health officials take some of the first COVID-19 vaccines in the state.

State health officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs and others at the Mississippi Department of Health held a virtual press conference to take their vaccine.

25,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine were delivered to the state’s front line workers in the critical areas of hospitals.

With this particular shot, participants will need to get a second vaccine three weeks after the first shot.

The first doses were sent to five hospitals in the state. The health department is not releasing which facilities received the first vaccines.

Other hospitals will get the vaccine later this week.

Once complete, long-term care facilities will get a delivery.