Drier air is moving in before rain chances return

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Sunny skies and hot temperatures are in the forecast for this Wednesday, with rain heading back this way over the weekend.

WEDNESDAY: Clear and sunny skies today is going to allow those hot summer temperatures to remain in the lower 90s. No chance of seeing rain in northern Mississippi today.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: The dry air is here! Tonight, low temperatures make their way into the low to mid 60s. Perfect timing for the return of pumpkin spice flavors.

END OF THE WEEK: Temperatures will finish out the week in the lower 90s. Overnight temperatures begin to warm back up. Friday brings a slight chance of some showers.

WEEKEND: Rain chances increase over Labor Day weekend, sorry football goers. However, temperatures fall into the mid 80s. If you can get out between showers, it will at least feel a little cooler than the rest of this past week.