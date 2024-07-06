Drier and calm weekend ahead

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – After rounds of storms passed through with a cold front yesterday, the weather will dry out and clear up for us this weekend

THIS WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday look to be very similar days across northeast Mississippi, with high temperatures reaching into the lower 90s and partly to mostly cloudy skies. Lows each night will fall into the low to mid 70s, giving us some relatively warm and muggy nights. Each day has a slight chance of an isolated shower in the region, with rain chances at only 20%. Heat indices will likely surpass 100 both days. Both days will be great days to be outside or cook up any leftover food from July 4th, I know I will.

BERYL AND NEXT WEEK: Our next big weather-maker for the region will come in the form of the remnants of Beryl. After landfall, likely somewhere in Texas, Beryl will be grabbed onto by some troughing across the central US and steer to the northeast. Once inland, the storm should weaken significantly and quickly. That said, as it nears our area we have a good chance for a couple rainy days Tuesday through Thursday, and maybe some gusty winds. Currently, we are in the cone of possible tracks of the center of Beryl, with the National Hurricane Center expecting it to be a tropical depression by that point, passing near by Wednesday and Thursday.