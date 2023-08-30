COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Category 4 Hurricane Idalia made landfall early this morning and has continued through SE GA and along the Carolina coasts. Thankfully drier air has been wrapping behind bringing much nicer conditions to NE MS.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Conditions will remain mostly clear, drier, and overall pleasant. Temperatures will be dropping into the middle 60s.

THURSDAY: The drier and much less humid conditions maintain. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s. The first half of the day will stay mainly clear. Throughout the rest of the day, cloud coverage will increase. Overnight lows will be in the middle to upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Humidity returns. Cloud coverage will be mostly cloudy for the end of our week and for the beginning of the next month. High temps continue in the upper 80s to lower 90s. The rain chance will also be increasing, to about a 30% chance. Maybe be prepared with a towel to wipe the bleachers at your local football game! With the return of humidity, overnight temperatures will be falling into the lower 70s.