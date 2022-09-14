Drive by shooting in Pontotoc County leaves toddler injured

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Investigators in Pontotoc County are looking for suspects in two drive-by shootings. And one of them left a toddler injured.

The most recent incident happened Tuesday on Wise Bend Road. Deputies got a report of the shooting between 6 and 6:30. A two-year-old was hit by the gunfire. There is no information on the child’s condition.

The suspect may have been in a black SUV.

The other shooting happened Sunday along Highway 41. Someone who lives along the highway reported it. No one was injured.

If you have any information on the suspects or either incident, call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip.