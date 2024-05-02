Drive-by shooting injures two people in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A drive-by shooting in Columbus left two men injured.

Two men arrived at Baptist Memorial Hospital with gunshot wounds to the hand and leg.

Witnesses said four suspects in black ski masks aimed fire at the two men while they were just walking down the street.

CPD Public Information Officer Bryan Moore said two shootings in Columbus happened within 24 hours of each other. Here’s what he had to say.

“Around 7:13 p.m., on May 1 officers of Columbus Police Department received a phone call about shots fired in the area of 18th Street North and Seventh Avenue North. Once officers arrived on the scene, certain citizens pointed to the area where the shots fired came from. Officers responded in that area. One officer saw two juveniles running into a residence at the 800 block of 21st Street North. Officers arrived on that scene, cleared out the house, got all six juveniles out of the house, and questioned the juveniles in reference to the firearm. The mother of that address came and gave us permission to search the house. We searched the house found evidence, and brought all six juveniles back to the police department. Three of the juveniles were arrested. Three of the juveniles were released to their parents,” said Moore. “Around 1:15 p.m., officers of the Columbus Police Department received a phone call about two gunshot victims at Baptist Memorial Hospital. We arrived on the scene at Baptist and talked to one of the victims, who stated that they were walking down Seventh Avenue North when a vehicle pulled up. Four guys in their ski masks started shooting. They ran and got to safety, and got to the hospital. 19-year-old Jamarcus Wilkens was shot in the left leg and a juvenile was shot in the left hand.”

It’s important to mention the juvenile injured in the shooting that occurred on May 2 was questioned in last night’s [May 1] shooting. The investigation is still active and ongoing.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X