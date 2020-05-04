Drive-in COVID-19 testing coming to Amory and Macon

COVID-19 testing is coming to two local cities.

The University of Mississippi Medical Center and the Mississippi Department of Health will be doing drive-in testing in Amory and Macon this week.

In Macon, the one-day event will be on May 5 at the Macon Civic Center.

Amory, testing will be at Becker Community Center on May 7.

In order to get tested, people must be screened through the C-Spire Health app or 601-496-7200 to talk to a UMMC clinician.

During the screening, a clinician will ask a few questions to determine the person’s risk of having the virus. Those at high risk will receive a next-day appointment for drive-through testing. Those deemed not at high risk may be given instructions for self-care at home.

You must have an appointment to get tested.