Driver Identified in Suspected Starkville Hit and Run

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville Police identify the driver in a suspected hit and run, that injured a Starkville High student.
Cpl. Brandon Lovelady says the driver was found on Friday evening.
- Advertisement -
The 16 year-old female student was hit on Yellow Jacket Dr. about 4pm Friday.
Starkville Police Department initially says the alleged vehicle involved was a silver Saturn SUV.
OCH Regional Medical Center EMS Director Michael Hunt says the student was taken to a Jackson hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
There is no update on her condition.
Lovelady says the incident remains under investigation.