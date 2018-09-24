Driver Identified in Suspected Starkville Hit and Run

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville Police identify the driver in a suspected hit and run, that injured a Starkville High student.

Cpl. Brandon Lovelady says the driver was found on Friday evening.

The 16 year-old female student was hit on Yellow Jacket Dr. about 4pm Friday.

Starkville Police Department initially says the alleged vehicle involved was a silver Saturn SUV.

OCH Regional Medical Center EMS Director Michael Hunt says the student was taken to a Jackson hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

There is no update on her condition.

Lovelady says the incident remains under investigation.