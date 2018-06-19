Driver killed in 18-wheeler collision identified

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A man killed in a double 18-wheeler crash on I-22 in Tupelo has been identified.

John Hernandez, 49, of Georgia was thrown at least 50 feet from the one of the big rigs.

He later died at a Tupelo hospital.

The United States Postal Inspection Service says Hernandez was a third-party mailer, making a delivery to the post office, but did not work for the Postal Service.

I-22 was shut down for several hours, as crews cleared the scene, but is now open.

The driver of the other 18-wheeler was taken in for observation.

Tupelo police are investigating the cause of the crash.