Driver killed, 7 students injured in school bus crash

A Mississippi school bus driver died when their bus went off a highway Tuesday morning and rolled into a ditch, police said. Seven students were injured in the crash, and two were in critical condition, Mississippi Highway Patrol Captain Johnny Poulos told CBS News.

Crews work the scene of a deadly school bus crash in Benton County, Mississippi, on September, 10, 2019. WREG-TV

The bus went off Highway 72 and rolled over several times, Poulos said. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Investigators didn’t know if the driver had a medical condition or died from injuries suffered in the crash, Poulos said. The bus was transporting students for the Benton County School District.

The county sits along the Mississippi-Tennessee state line and is about 50 miles from Memphis, Tennessee.