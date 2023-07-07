Driver reportedly admits having drugs in car at traffic stop in Carrollton

CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The truth did not set a Leake County man free this week.

On Thursday, a Carroll County deputy made a routine traffic stop in Carrollton.

During that stop, the driver reportedly admitted to the deputy that there were drugs in the vehicle.

He was right. A search turned up a felony amount of meth, some marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Justin Dale Stewart of Carthage was arrested and taken to the Carroll Montgomery Regional Correctional Facility.

He was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, two misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.

