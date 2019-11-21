Driver tries to get into White House complex by trailing official vehicle

Police and the Secret Service responded to a suspicious vehicle near the White House after the driver tried to illegally gain entry to the White House complex early Thursday, authorities said. The Secret Service said around 6 a.m. Thursday, a vehicle trailed an official vehicle through the gate at Lafayette Park trying to get into the complex.

The Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit of the D.C. police department and the Secret Service investigated the vehicle, CBS affiliate WUSA-TV reported. The vehicle was stopped and the individual was taken into custody by Secret Service, they confirmed.

An unauthorized vehicle attempted to gain entry to the White House complex by following another vehicle that was lawfully entering at an external complex checkpoint. The vehicle was stopped and the individual was immediately taken into custody by Secret Service U.D. Officers. pic.twitter.com/ex406WNK87 — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) November 21, 2019

Secret Service closed the surrounding roads — Pennsylvania Ave. Northwest and 17th Street Northwest — due to the security alert, the station reported. The roads were also closed to pedestrian traffic, police said.

A suspicious tried to enter the White House complex on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, the Secret Service said. WUSA-TV