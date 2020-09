OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two Oktibbeha County drivers escape serious injury after a crash.

The accident happened at the intersection of Poorhouse Road and Old Highway 25, just after 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

It’s believed the vehicles hit head-on.

The drivers were helped out of their vehicles by volunteer firefighters, law enforcement, and EMS.

Oktibbeha County deputies are investigating the accident.