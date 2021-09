Drivers in North Columbus may need to take a few extra minutes to reroute Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Drivers in North Columbus may need to take a few extra minutes to reroute Wednesday( September 9th) morning.

Due to continuing traffic signal work, 31st Avenue North between McArthur Drive and Highway 45 will be closed.

The work is expected to last from 7:30 Wednesday morning until Noon.