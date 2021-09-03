Drivers walk away with no injuries after a scary-looking head-on collision in east Columbus

The crash happened about 1:30 this afternoon at Alabama and McCrary Streets.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Drivers walk away with no injuries after a scary-looking head-on collision in east Columbus.

The crash happened about 1:30 this afternoon at Alabama and McCrary Streets.

A car and SUV collided at the busy intersection.

Police Chief Fred Shelton says the road was shut down for a short time to get everyone out safely.

CPD is investigating the accident.