Drone Footage of Storm Damage in Steens Area – 11/29/2022

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – WCBI took drone footage of the areas hit hardest by the severe weather and tornado on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. This is the area of Steens, Miss. and around Highway 12.

