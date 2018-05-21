Drone used for security, inspections at Golden Triangle Regional Airport

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Drones are becoming a staple of security, photography, and even sport.

And that’s no exception in the Golden Triangle.

GTR is now one of the first airports in the nation to employ the use of drones.

It all started with the idea to use it just to scare birds off the runway, but it’s become much more useful.

The airport says the drone also helps with perimeter patrols and facility inspections.

Mississippi State’s FAA Center for Excellence in Unmanned Aircraft Systems is working with the airport to develop new uses for the drone.