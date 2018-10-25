An Early Morning Drug Bust Lands Six Suspects In Custody

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – It was rude awakening for some Clay County residents as an early morning drug roundup lands six people in handcuffs and now facing charges.

The six individuals who were arrested on Thursday have all been under investigation for most of the year.

Investigators spent seven hours rounding up suspects and taking drugs off the streets.

Those arrested includes: Logan Stevenson, age 28, of West Point – Capias Warrant – Possession of Methamphetamine – $5,000.00 Circuit Court Bond.

Bradley Stevenson, age 31, of West Point – Capias Warrant – Possession of Lortab – $5,000.00 Circuit Court Bond.

Tony Brownlee, age 37, of Woodland – Capias Warrant – Sale of Controlled Substance – Cocaine 3 Counts. – $5,000.00 Circuit Court Bond.

Jaylen Saul, age 20, of West Point – Capias Warrant – Simple Assault on Law Enforcement Officer 2 Counts. – $10,000.00 Circuit Court Bond.

Sheldon Abel, age 29, of West Point – Capias Warrant – Possession of Methamphetamine – $5,000.00 Circuit Court Bond.

Agents also executed a search warrant at the Eastwood Townhouse residence of Keita Cannon, age 42, of West Point.

He’s charged with Possession of Cocaine, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Sheriff Eddie Scott said this is just the first phase of the roundup and more arrests are expected.

“Removing illegal narcotics from the streets is always one of our primary goals for public safety,” said Sheriff Scott. “Methamphetamine and cocaine still continue to rear us in the head, it’s kind of like a cancer and it’s in all 82 counties in the state. What we try to focus on is our bigger dealers, ones that are out here that’s selling to the individuals on our street corners, at the houses, or whatever. We work closely with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and the DEA to try to go after the big dealers, the ones that’s actually bringing it into our state and into our communities.”

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office teamed up with the West Police Department, Mississippi Highway Patrol, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, and the Mississippi Department of Corrections during this drug bust.