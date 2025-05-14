Drug bust leads to fleeing charges for Tupelo man

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – What started as a possible drug bust led to a chase and a fleeing charge for a Tupelo man.

On Tuesday, May 6, officers with the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit were conducting an operation on McCullough Boulevard when they attempted to capture a suspect.

He drove off, leading the officers on a high-speed chase through North Tupelo.

Officers called off the pursuit due to public safety concerns.

After further investigation, they identified the suspect as Vantorian T. Coleman.

On May 13, they located Coleman, who was already in custody in the Lee County Jail.

TPD charged him with Felony Fleeing.

He also faces a charge for parole violation.

Coleman’s bond was set at $30,000.

