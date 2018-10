PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A roadside checkpoint ends with a man in jail on drug charges.

Scotty Joe Bridges was arrested Monday on County Road 4001 by Prentiss County deputies.

- Advertisement -

Bridges is charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance while in Possession of a Firearm.

His bond is set at $5,000.

Bridges also had a hold by the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Office.

The case is being handled by Prentiss County Narcotics Investigators and North MS Narcotics Unit.