Drug investigations lead to 8 arrests in Itawamba Co.

ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Itawamba County Sheriff’s Office and North Mississippi Narcotics Unit have had a busy month cracking down on drug activity.

In all, six operations have led to eight arrests since the beginning of the month.

On October 16th, Itawamba County deputies, along with agents from the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, stopped a vehicle in Golden.

During a search of the vehicle, they reportedly found a felony amount of meth.

They arrested the driver, Danny Wade Bone, and charged him with Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to distribute.

Bone is being held without bond.

A day later, and again in Golden, Deputies, officers with Fulton Police, and North Mississippi Narcotics Unit agents pulled over a vehicle at Walker Church Road and Brown Road.

A search of that car turned up a quantity of methamphetamine.

Two people in that vehicle, Casey Taylor Little and Joshua Dale McMahan, were arrested and charged with Possession of a Schedule II controlled Substance with Intent to distribute.

Bond was set at $15,000 each for Little and McMahan.

