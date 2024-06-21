Drug sweep yields several more arrests in Calhoun County

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A drug sweep in Calhoun County landed six people in jail, as law enforcement searched for one more person.

Jalen Covington, of Pittsboro, is wanted by state and local investigators.

The 27-year-old is facing drug charges.

If you know where he is call the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff Greg Pollan said the roundup happened Wednesday.

The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and Calhoun County deputies have been working on the investigation for nearly a year.

Six arrests were made yesterday. In all, 11 people are facing charges.

Pollan says the relationship his office has with the Bureau of Narcotics is vital.

Bruce police and Mississippi Alcohol Beverage Control agents assisted in the arrests.

Bond will be set Friday for those arrested.

