Drug warrant ends with two arrests in Prentiss Co.

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Deputies attempting to serve a warrant for drug charges pick up a two-fer.

Prentiss County deputies arrested Jerry Garner of Booneville on a Controlled Substance warrant.

After further investigation, they added a new charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance.

They also arrested Tonya Clingan for Possession of a controlled substance.

Clingan’s bond was set at seven thousand dollars.

Garner’s bond was set at five thousand dollars, but he was on supervised probation at the time of his arrest, and the Department of Corrections has placed a hold on him.

