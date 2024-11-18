Dry and warm now with rain on the way

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – After a comfortable Sunday, the weather will stay cooperative for Monday with increasing rain chances looking towards Tuesday after a cold front pushes through. Behind the cold front, expect a “polar plunge” of the coldest air of the season by early Thursday morning!

TONIGHT: We will have a mild night with overnight lows falling into the low to mid 50s with a partly cloudy sky.

MONDAY: Most of the day Monday will remain dry with a mixture of sun and clouds throughout the day. Temperatures will warm into the mid 70s by the afternoon, so it will be nice weather if you’re out for some milkshakes! Throughout the overnight hours Monday into Tuesday, a surface cold front will begin to push southeastward, increasing the chance to see scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight and waking up Tuesday morning. The rain will push out by lunchtime, clearing up for the rest of your Tuesday.

LOOKING AHEAD: Behind the cold front, northerly winds will usher in the coldest air of the season waking up Thursday morning. We are talking about temperatures in the upper 30s with highs topping out in the mid to upper 50s with a mostly clear sky. Get those sweaters out!