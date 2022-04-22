Dry and warm weekend, rain and storms early next week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A nice stretch of warm and dry days lies ahead, but rain does return to the forecast Monday.

FRIDAY: Expect a mainly sunny sky today with highs easily into the lower and middle 80s.

WEEKEND: Expect some clouds at times, but plenty of sun should continue with highs in the middle 80s. Evenings will remain warm and overnights mild – enjoy!

NEXT WEEK: A slow-moving front starts to influence our weather beginning Monday in the form of increasing clouds and ultimately, rain chances. Scattered showers and storms remain likely, especially Monday afternoon and evening. We continue to see little to no potential for any severe weather concerns, but pockets of heavy rain certainly appear in the cards. A few showers could spill over into Tuesday thanks to the slow nature of the front. Otherwise, expect some cooler mid-week weather as highs drop back into the 70s and lows in the 40s!