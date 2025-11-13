Dry Conditions to End the Week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures are on the warm up to Sunday with highs sticking in the 70s and lows in the 50s!

THURSDAY: A beautiful day outside with highs in the mid 70s and passing clouds overhead. Lots of sun and passing clouds throughout the day. Perfect day for a walk!

THURSDAY NIGHT: A quiet and calm night with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Lows are on the warming trend as well.

FRIDAY: The afternoon will be warmer with highs reaching the mid to upper 70s. The sun will continue to shine overhead with a partly cloudy sky. No rain ahead, so any football games will remain dry. Lows will be in the 50s overnight.

WEEKEND: Highs remaining in the 70s with passing clouds overhead all weekend and dry conditions.