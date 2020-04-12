After a batch of severe storms on Sunday, the upcoming week is looking much drier. Chances for showers will be very limited with temperatures staying mainly below average.

SUNDAY NIGHT: A few leftover showers and storms. Some could produce gusty winds and heavy rain before exiting by midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs will be in the mid 60s.

TUESDAY-THURSDAY: Temperatures will stay cool for the middle portion of the week with highs in the low 60s on Tuesday and Wednesday, warming into the 70s for the end of the week. Overnight lows will be as low as the upper 30s. Aside from a shower or two on Tuesday, the rest of the week should be dry with a mix of sun and clouds.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY: While Friday looks mostly dry, a few showers will be possible as we get into the weekend. Highs will be back to the upper 60s to near 70.

