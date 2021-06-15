Dry days, comfy nights, watching the gulf

SUMMARY: Drier air will make for a bit more comfortable Tuesday, and a much more comfortable Wednesday and Thursday. The nights will be especially pleasant, with low 60s and even a couple upper 50 degree readings from our far northern counties possible. Humidity makes a return by Friday, and we are still watching the gulf system which has a high chance of development into a tropical cyclone by this weekend. Models have been consistent on it staying weak, but there are still inconsistencies with regard to where it will actually end up. For now, it is headed into our general direction, so we should see an increase in moisture at the very least.

TUESDAY: Another hot day in store for us, with highs in the low 90s across the area. Humidity will be a bit less extreme and will actually be dropping throughout the day. Skies will be partly cloudy with a breeze from the North around 5-10mph.

- Advertisement -

TUESDAY NIGHT: A very nice night in store for us. Lows in the low 60s for most of us, and far northern areas could see some 50s! With lower humidity and a cool night it will feel very nice after the past few days’ heat and humidity.

WEDNESDAY: A bit less hot for Wednesday, and humidity will be pretty low so it won’t feel too bad out there, but with such a high sun angle and lots of sunshine it’ll be hot. Highs will be in the upper 80s with mostly sunny skies, a few clouds are possible.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Another very refreshing night. Lows in the low to mid 60s, it’ll once again feel good as you wake up on Thursday.

THURSDAY: Another slightly cooler and less humid day for Thursday. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

FRIDAY TO MONDAY: Friday, moisture begins to return to the region, with highs in the low 90s and more afternoon cloud cover. As the gulf system begins to approach the area, scattered showers and storms will develop Saturday afternoon. I expect a weak tropical storm at best, so not looking like a strong system by any means. If it is named it will be ‘Claudette,’ since Bill was taken by the storm off the East coast. More cloud cover and rain chances will drop highs into the low to mid 80s for the weekend, and the way it is currently looking southern parts of the viewing area will have the highest rainfall amounts. All depends on track. Either way, a more unsettled pattern for the entire area to begin next week. Lows will be right around 70 degrees.