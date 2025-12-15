Dry for now and gradually warming

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Relatively dry for a few days as temperatures slightly get warmer each day. Rain chances pick up after the middle of the week.

MONDAY NIGHT: It is going to be another COLD night for NE MS and western AL! Temperatures are going to fall below freezing, into the low to middle 20s. This means that the wind chill will like feel like the teens.

TUESDAY: A very cold start to the day will lead to a slightly warmer afternoon, with highs in the low to middle 50s. Throughout the day, clouds will be building in from the West and SW, as the wind pulls moisture North from the Gulf. Overnight lows will stay cold, in the middle 30s.

WEDNESDAY: There will be a blanket of clouds for the middle of the week. Scattered showers will be possible across the southern half of the coverage area. Afternoon highs will be in the middle to upper 50s. Low temperatures overnight will be a bit more comfortable, in the upper 40s. Our next front will gradually be approaching from the NW.