SUMMARY: Drier and less humid weather can be expected today, but temperatures increase by Saturday and rain chances return for Sunday and early next week.

THURSDAY: Sunny blue skies today, highs will be in the low to mid 90s with lower humidity. Not a bad day for August!

- Advertisement -

THURSDAY NIGHT: Lows will dip into the mid 60s tonight under a mostly clear sky. Winds will be mainly calm.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY: A few clouds will build in to the area, but we’ll still be mostly sunny. Temperatures warm back into the mid 90s.

SUNDAY-WEDNESDAY: Chances for pop-up showers and storms return for Sunday and into next week. High temperatures will be in the mid 90s for Sunday before dipping back to near 90 next week.

Follow @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram